Hit Row Reuniting For First Post WWE Booking

Former WWE stable Hit Row will be reuniting for the first time since their release last year for an upcoming event of MCW Pro Wrestling.

The indie wrestling promotion announced that the group will be a part of their upcoming MCW Spring Fiver event from Tall Cedars Hall in Parkville, MD on March 19.

Not only Hit Row, but the Hardy Boyz have also been announced for the show. They will be competing against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett collectively known as OGK:

The 2022 #MCWSpringFever Tour kicks off on Saturday night March 19th in Parkville, MD with special guests & former #WWE / #NXT Stars formerly known as Hit Row??



Tickets Are On Sale Now & Going FAST?



?? https://t.co/drM7hFHdor pic.twitter.com/6Bjf3YAYd6 — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) February 14, 2022

The pro wrestling stable consisting of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab were released from their WWE contracts back in November last year.

B-Fab was first to be released. She was let go by the company on November 4. The rest of the Hit Row members didn’t last long either and they were fired 15 days later.

There were some rumblings of the group reuniting outside of WWE. B-Fab had claimed that having a reunion with her former team members was her ‘biggest dream.’

She had also discussed the potential of Hit Row confronting The Acclaimed in AEW. Now it would be interesting to see if we get to see this exchange as well.