NXT Star Ivy Nile Announces She Is Engaged

WWE Superstar star Ivy Nile is engaged to be married.

She posted the following photo on social media over the weekend, vowing to always love her fiancé.

It was always you ? here’s to forever with you ? pic.twitter.com/zsKb54Fgvg — ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) February 27, 2022

Ivy Nile (Emily Andzulis) currently wrestles for WWE’s NXT 2.0 developmental brand. She is a member of the Diamond Mine faction.

Prior to joining WWE, she was a mixed martial artist and was the first woman to win the Titan Games championship, the reality competition series hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Nile an Tatum Paxley recently entered the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. They were eliminated in the first round with a loss to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

SEScoops extends our congratulations to Ivy Nile and fiancé on their engagement!