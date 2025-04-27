WWE’s American Made Appears At UFC Fight Night

WWE and UFC came together in September 2023, merging two massive sports companies under the TKO banner. At UFC Fight Night, that partnership was on display as American Made was in attendance. The faction was represented by the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Chad Gable was nowhere to be seen while El Grande Americano, who wears an American Made-inspired mask and outfit, was also absent.

American Made’s presence at the event is just the latest example of a crossover between UFC and WWE. On the February 19, 2024 Raw, Michael Chandler appeared in the crowd with plenty to say. The UFC fighter grabbed the mic and called out Conor McGregor and said he’d “See you at the top.”

At UFC 298, several WWE Superstars appeared in the crowd at the event. WWE’s resident power couple, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were at UFC 298 as was CM Punk. The Chicago-Made star was described as a “retired welterweight” in a nod to his underwhelming UFC career.

Perhaps American Made took some lessons from watching UFC Fight Night up close. It remains to be seen what the athletically gifted trio do next inside a WWE ring.