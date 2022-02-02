Karrion Kross Says Fans May Be Disturbed With What He Does Next

Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kriss, is preparing to make his in-ring return and will be doing just that later this week when his WWE non-compete clause expires.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to reflect on the last two years of his career and also teased what’s to come:

“Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period,” Kross said. “In short; man, this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride, and thank you for letting me take you on one as well. 2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history. I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future…what you see next may disturb you, as I will not return in peace.”

After making a name for himself by working for various promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, and Lucha Underground for several years, he joined WWE in late 2020 where he rose up the ranks quickly in NXT with him ultimately winning the NXT Title twice. He was called up to the main roster last year only to be later released.

It’s been reported that AAA is interested in bringing in Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.