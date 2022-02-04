Update On Keith Lee Possibly Signing With AEW

Keith Lee could become All Elite in the near future. The former NXT Champion became a free agent earlier this week following the expiration of his 90-day WWE non-compete clause.

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW officials have discussed signing Lee. Dave Meltzer speculates that Lee may already be signed to Tony Khan‘s promotion.

“Keith Lee is on that list and we’re told that he’s been talked about for [AEW], if not has already agreed to a deal here,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

He added, “Lee was one of the most impressive wrestlers on the independent scene doing a hard hitting and high flying style, neither of which is favored in WWE.”

Keith Lee’s WWE signing was announced on May 1st, 2018. During his time with the company, Lee won the NXT Championship, the NXT North American Championship, and was awarded the NXT Year-End Award for Breakout Star of the Year in 2019.

He debuted on the main roster in 2020, but struggled with inconsistent booking. He was also out for an extended period of time after suffering from a heart issue stemming from a bout with COVID-19.

As recently as this week, Keith Lee has made it known that wrestling fans have not seen the last of him: