Keith Lee Becomes a Free Agent: “My Chains Are Broken”

Keith Lee is a free man. 90 days after WWE release him on November 4th, 2021, the Limitless one is able to work anywhere he pleases. On Wednesday, Lee wrote on Twitter:

Through Victory… My Chains are Broken. Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me. – Keith Lee

Keith Lee sounds hungry to get back in the ring, wherever “the force” takes him.

In the weeks following his WWE release, Keith Lee has assured fans that he will return in some capacity. He told his followers on social media, “patience is key.”

Lee recently applied to trademark his “Limitless” moniker, for entertainment services and merchandising.

Now that Keith Lee is no longer bound by a WWE non-compete clause, it’s only a matter of time before fans bask in his glory once again.

