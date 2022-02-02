Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Keith Lee Becomes a Free Agent: “My Chains Are Broken”

By Michael Reichlin
Keith Lee

Keith Lee is a free man. 90 days after WWE release him on November 4th, 2021, the Limitless one is able to work anywhere he pleases. On Wednesday, Lee wrote on Twitter:

Through Victory… My Chains are Broken.

Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me.

– Keith Lee

Keith Lee sounds hungry to get back in the ring, wherever “the force” takes him.

In the weeks following his WWE release, Keith Lee has assured fans that he will return in some capacity. He told his followers on social media, “patience is key.”

Lee recently applied to trademark his “Limitless” moniker, for entertainment services and merchandising.

Now that Keith Lee is no longer bound by a WWE non-compete clause, it’s only a matter of time before fans bask in his glory once again.

For more details on the (many) former WWE Superstars who are also free agents as of today, check out this article:

Hit up the comments and let us know where you want to see Keith Lee next.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
