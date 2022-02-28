Keith Lee On His Immediate Reaction To WWE Release

A lot of people would panic upon receiving the news of getting fired from their jobs. Though according to Keith Lee, it wasn’t the case when he heard about his WWE release.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Busted Open Radio. He discussed things such as his debut for Tony Khan‘s promotion and more.

Discussing his reaction to the news of his release, Lee claimed that he was very calm. He said that he had confidence that he will figure out what he needed to do:

“I think that when it happened, I was extremely calm, don’t think that it was because I had any sort of plan. It was more so that I had a lot of confidence,

And even with sudden changes occurring and things of that sort,” said Keith Lee, “I was confident that one way or another, I would figure out what I needed to do to move forward and continue doing what I love to do.”

The former NXT champion also discussed how he didn’t have a plan for his future because his interaction with people backstage in WWE were all very positive.

Keith Lee was released from his WWE contract in November last year. He made his debut for AEW during the February 9 episode of Dynamite.

