Killer Kross on Free Agency: “A New Tale Has Begun”

Killer Kross is now a free agent. He was one of nearly 20 people released by WWE on November 4th, 2022. His 90-day non-compete clause has expired, paving the way for whatever comes next.

To commemorate his freedom, Kross released a new vignette titled, Midnight. In the video, he makes a clear distinction between Killer Kross and Karrion Kross, the character he portrayed in WWE and NXT.

“When they called, they said, ‘We are releasing you.’ And how ironic, because they said that to the man who put me away. And at the same time they were releasing him, it was actually they who released me, which is exactly what I needed the entire time. And now, I have such sights to show you. Stay tuned. Tick-tock.”

Karrion Kross in WWE

Killer Kross joined WWE in February 2020. Over the next two years, he would wreak havoc on NXT, WWE’s developmental brand. He was booked as a maniacal killer and captured the NXT Championship on two separate occasions.

It seemed like Karrion Kross was destined for big things when he was called up to the main roster, but that was not the case. He made his WWE Raw debut on July 19th, 2021. Despite holding the NXT Championship at the time, he was pinned by Jeff Hardy in less than two minutes.

Kross officially joined the Raw brand a month later. His character received a complete overhaul, including a gladiator helmet and suspenders. His fiancée, Scarlett Bordeaux, was no longer part of his act. Kross didn’t do much on the Raw brand from there. He and Scarlett were both released a few months later.

In addition to Karrion Kross, other former WWE Superstars who are now free agents include Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Scarlett Bordeaux and Eva Marie.