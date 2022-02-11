Killer Kross Returns To MLW (Video)

Brace yourselves MLW fans, a “major player” was teased and it was Killer Kross.

MLW was streaming its Fusion show for free on YouTube.

Just before Fusion got started, Court Bauer revealed a big talent would be taking the leap to MLW.

“Tonight on MLW Fusion a major player enters MLW. 8pm et streaming worldwide.”

During the show, a vignette was shown and it appeared to indeed be Killer Kross. MLW hadn’t stated that Kross was indeed the “major player” until later in the show.

MLW confirmed that Killer Kross will be making his return on Feb. 26. He’ll be in action inside the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speculation had run rampant on social media. Many believed that Killer Kross was the one stepping back into the world of MLW. Kross was released by WWE along with his fiancé Scarlett Bordeaux late last year.