Killer Kross Details What Triple H Is Like As A Leader

The Triple H era of NXT has come to an end. However, the work he did with various talents during his time cannot be forgotten. One such talent who got the chance to work with the game is Killer Kross.

The now-former WWE star recently had an interview with CBS sport. Among other things, he detailed what it was like working with the former world champion and what kind of leader he is.

Kross claimed that Triple H is a natural leader. According to him, he is not someone who has to raise his voice or get angry to get people to listen to him:

“He was a person where I would come into work and he would be completely focused with each and every person he was working with. I never saw him play favorites. He never told you wanted to hear, he always told you what you needed to hear.”

Killer Kross then explained that both Triple H and Shawn Michaels are individuals who inspire people to be a better version of themselves at work. So much so that people wanted to perform better out of respect for them:

“I could tell you for sure as much as people wanted to perform in this business for the fans, they also wanted to perform out of respect for Hunter and Shawn [Michaels] because of how much time they would put into them and helping them improve

Kross later mentioned how people usually say that you should never meet your heroes. Though Triple H was someone who didn’t disappoint him. He actually exceeded expectations for the person you think he would be by seeing him on TV.

You can check out Kross’ full interview below: