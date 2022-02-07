Laredo Kid Has Signed With Impact Wrestling

Laredo Kid has been a regular for Impact Wrestling in recent months. He has now officially signed a contract with the promotion.

The high-flying star recently had an interview with Darren Paltrowitz. He discussed a number of things, including his desire to win the X-Division championship and more.

During the talk he also revealed that he was offered a contract with Impact and Laredo Kid confirmed that he has signed a deal with the company:

“When I see all the crazy moves they do, I try to do the same, you know? And training more [to] be there one day

And when I had the opportunity to be — to sign with IMPACT, it’s great, you know? Right now, it’s a dream to have this opportunity” said Laredo Kid, “then I’m going to find the X Division belt.”

Laredo Kid made his Impact Wrestling debut in March 2017 as part of the company’s partnership with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He is also the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

The Luchador had a tryout with WWE in 2015 as well. He worked a tag team match with Sammy Guevara under the ring name Tony Guevara. The duo lost a SmackDown dark match to Los Matadores.

