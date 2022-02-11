MLW Teasing “Major Player” On Tonight’s Fusion Episode

Brace yourselves MLW fans, a “major player” is on the way.

MLW is set to stream its Fusion show for free on YouTube. The action will begin at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Feb. 10).

Just before Fusion gets started, Court Bauer has revealed a big talent will be walking through that curtain.

Tonight on #MLWFusion a major player enters @MLW. 8pm et streaming worldwide https://t.co/oHUrKxEl4K — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) February 10, 2022

“Tonight on MLW Fusion a major player enters MLW. 8pm et streaming worldwide.”

Tonight’s Fusion will feature an MLW Heavyweight Championship match between titleholder Alex Hammerstone and Pagano. Fans will also get to witness King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday as well as EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon.

Speculation has run rampant on social media. Many believe that Killer Kross will be the one stepping into the world of MLW. Kross was released by WWE along with his fiancé Scarlett Bordeaux late last year.

Check back here on this page as we’ll update you on who this “major player” for MLW will be.