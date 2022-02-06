Powerhouse Hobbs Pushes Back on Claims that AEW Lacks Diversity

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is addressing some of the criticisms that have been levied at All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan in recent months.

The issues mainly stem from a perceived lack of diversity in the company, which has been brought up by several former names in the company such as Big Swole and Lio Rush.

Speaking to the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Hobbs gave his own qualified perspective.

“I can only speak from my own experience. So I don’t know about anybody else’s experience in the company,” Hobbs began. “I can tell you from my experience that everything has been really well.

“I’ve had ideas that I’ve pitched that worked. I’ve had ideas that I’ve pitched that haven’t worked. Overall, the company is very diverse.”

Powerhouse Hobbs on Diversity in AEW

Hobbs also went to bat for AEW President Tony Khan. He can only speak from his personal experience, but he’s completely satisfied with what he’s seen in AEW.

“As I said before, Tony Khan has been very fair to me. I can’t speak about anyone else’s situation. I can only speak on mine. The same thing can be said with Google, with Facebook, with any company. It can be said with any company on this planet.

“What I said is what I said, and that’s just from my personal experience. I will back that up a hundred per cent, a thousand, million times over again” the Team Taz member concluded.

Tony Khan has not discussed the situation publicly since the tweet where he previously referenced Big Swole.

The top 2 @AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT! https://t.co/NprF6I7D6G — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2022

