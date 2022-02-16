AEW Stars Dispute Report That Brandi Rhodes Was Disliked Backstage

Nyla Rose and Red Velvet have responded to recent reports that Brandi Rhodes was disliked backstage in AEW. A quote from PW Torch’s Wade Keller has been gaining traction online and both wrestlers responded to refute it.

“It sounds mean but nobody has anything nice to say about Brandi Rhodes and her disposition or popularity behind the scenes,” Wade Keller was quoted as saying by @WrestlePurists.

Red Velvet then spoke up and said that the report is incorrect as she has nice things to say about Brandi.

“Me and i think it’s very disrespectful and rude how you guys can make comments and have people believe things that are not true! Back off and just be happy for people in their new endeavors. Good day!”

Vickie Guerrero responded to Red Velvet’s Tweet as well. She noted that Brandi carries herself with integrity and the two have been friends for a decade.

“This is disappointing, a story breaks and the media knows all the facts! I can vouch for @TheBrandiRhodes she is professional & my friend over 10 yrs…she carries herself with integrity on and off the camera”

Nyla Rose was less polite in her response and did not wish anyone a good day.

“This is just flat out some bullsh*t. Brandi was liked by many people backstage including myself. Is she a polarizing character, for sure… but don’t work yourself into a shoot. You want a hot scoop from the source, well here it is. Stop making sh*t up”

Red Velvet continued to support Brandi in the thread.

“I think you have a lot to say, about someone Im sure you never even got to know personally! @TheBrandiRhodes is very professional and private. Just because she’s not out there involved in everyones drama doesn’t make her unpopular backstage. She as Cody had a big hand in helping.”

Leva Bates also disputed that Brandi was disliked backstage.