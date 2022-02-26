Renee Paquette Heaps Praise On Edge’s Promo Ability

Renee Paquette is a big fan of Edge on the mic.

Since making his return to WWE, Edge hasn’t lost a step. He’s still performing at a high level in the ring and his promo ability remains highly regarded. Paquette, a former WWE host and commentator has certainly taken notice.

Edge Gets His Flowers From Renee

Sportskeeda interviewed Renee Paquette and was asked which wrestler she thinks took home the crown for best promos of 2021. For her money, it’s “The Rated-R Superstar.”

“I’m gonna say Edge on this one. I know it doesn’t quite lean on for this year, but I’d say Edge just has such a great way of connecting with people, but there’s such an authenticity about what he does, and again another instance of, like, Edge is wrestling again?!

“What?! You can see he loves what he does. He has such a passion for professional wrestling. To see him doing it along with his wife, with him and Beth doing it together is so cool.

“I think Edge just has a way with words, he’s such a cool guy, he’s very interesting and all of that comes through in his promos.”

Edge retired back in 2011 due to a neck injury. After years of being away from the ring apart from some appearances, “The Rated-R Superstar” made his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Since that time, he’s had high-profile feuds with the likes of Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.