Renee Paquette Unsure If She’ll Return To Wrestling

Renee Paquette doesn’t know if her future will involve a return to the wrestling business.

Paquette had served as a host for WWE beginning in 2012. She made history by becoming the first female regular on commentary for Monday Night Raw. Paquette ended her WWE run in 2020.

Renee Paquette Talks Future

Reports surfaced throughout Renee Paquette’s run that there was interest in her from major sports networks such as ESPN. Many believed it would only be a matter of time before she was out of the industry for good.

Post-WWE, Paquette works with the NHL Network and SiriusXM. During an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Paquette admitted that she misses the wrestling industry.

“So, I’ve been really busy, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not open to the opportunity of working with another wrestling company. It just depends on what the situation was, who it was; you know, I love wrestling. It’s one of those things that I always want to be around in; I miss it. I really do miss it. I get to go to the shows with Jon sometimes, and it really makes me miss it. Just like being around the ring and being around all the wrestlers, it definitely kind of strikes that chord with me.”

She went on to say that a return to the business isn’t a lock, however.

“I honestly don’t know. I feel like that is a question that came up (return to wrestling); you know, I’ve been gone from the WWE for about a year and a half now. In that time, you know, I’ve had a baby, I’ve moved. There is so much going on that I’m busy with the podcast. I’ve got a Sirius XM show as well, working with the NHL network.”