Samoa Joe To Be Inducted Into ROH Hall of Fame

Ring of Honor announced today that Samoa Joe will be inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame. Joe joins Bryan Danielson and the Briscoes in the inaugural class of wrestlers to be inducted. The final inductee will be announced next week.

“Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Samoa Joe, the most dominant ROH World Champion in history, into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame,” ROH wrote. “From the first time he stepped into an ROH ring in 2002, Joe proved to be an intimidating force whose hard-hitting offense, intensity and relentlessness made him one of the sport’s most dangerous competitors.”

Joe was the 3rd ever ROH World Champion. He held the title for a record 645 days until dropping it to Austin Aries at Final Battle 2004. Joe would then win the ROH Pure Championship in May of 2005. He held that title for 112 days and 6 title defenses before dropping it to Nigel McGuiness.

Don’t Miss Bryan Danielson‘s HOF Episode This Weekend On ROH TV!



Highlights premiere on our YouTube channel on Monday 2/14 at 9 AM EST: https://t.co/Ws83MCURKY



The ROH HOF Special Featuring All Inductees Will Air The Weekend Of 3/5 On ROH TV.#ROHHOF#WATCHROH pic.twitter.com/AJfReX6OBY — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 10, 2022

Ring of Honor returns to live events on April 1st from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas for Supercard of Honor XV. The only match announced thus far is Jonathan Gresham vs Bandido for the undisputed ROH World Championship.