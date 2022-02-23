Shane Strickland Reportedly Signing With AEW

AEW is bringing in another free agent. Former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland is expected to ink a deal with the promotion.

Fightful Select reported on Wednesday the former NXT North American Champion expected to sign the contract. He’s expected to start with AEW in early March, which is coincidentally when AEW Revolution takes place.

AEW has been interested in signing Shane Strickland since the company was formed in 2019. He wound up going to WWE/NXT instead, but things have come full circle. He began negotiating with AEW shortly after his 90-day non-compete ended.

Aside from him being a world class pro wrestler, people in AEW see Strickland as having ‘crossover’ potential that could see him getting involved with television and movie projects.

Swerve’s Road to AEW

Last November, Strickland and the rest of Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis) were among the names to be let go just six weeks after the group was called up to the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

They formed in NXT and quickly got over as a top act. Strickland won the North American Title from Bronson Reed (JONAH) where he held it for over 100 days before losing it to Carmelo Hayes.

Strickland will be a busy man over the next few months as he’s booked for Thursday’s Terminus event as well as an upcoming DEFY match against prodigy Nick Wayne, and several matches during WrestleMania weekend.