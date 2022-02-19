Shane Strickland Says He Lost Motivation Following B-Fab’s Release

Shane Strickland says he lost motivation for his main roster run in WWE following his Hit Row stablemate B-Fab’s release. He made the below comments during an appearance on the Wrestling Classic podcast.

“Truth be told, after Briana [Brandy] got let go, it kind of, for me, I kind of lost the interest anyway. I’m a person that’s 100 percent go or not so they’re not 100 percent behind me, it’s like, okay, I can’t be 100 percent behind this project,” Strickland said on the project.

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is interest from AEW in bringing Strickland in. He’s also been booked on 2 shows for GCW in April. He made his NJPW recently by answering Jay White‘s Open Challenge.

“WWE is gonna WWE,” Strickland continued. “They’re gonna do what they do. They have what they want and they’re happy with what they got. I’m not necessarily happy with what I’m noticing with the product change but they’re happy with it. It’s their money, it’s their product.”

The members of Hit Row will reunite on March 19th on a show for MCW.

The 2022 #MCWSpringFever Tour kicks off on Saturday night March 19th in Parkville, MD with special guests & former #WWE / #NXT Stars formerly known as Hit Row??



Tickets Are On Sale Now & Going FAST?



?? https://t.co/drM7hFHdor pic.twitter.com/6Bjf3YAYd6 — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) February 14, 2022

H/T To WrestlingNewsCO for the above transcriptions.