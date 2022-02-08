Titus O’Neil Makes History With Oscar Nominations Announcement

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil ( Thaddeus Bullard) and his middle school have made Academy Awards (Oscars) history.

On Tuesday, O’Neil appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to reveal the nominees for the Best Animated Feature. The announcement was made live from the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, Florida. This was the first time Academy Award nominees were announced from a middle school.

“Today we not only got to celebrate the best in cinema, but we got to celebrate diversity and the first black producer in Oscar history,” Bullard said. “Our foundation is about providing opportunities to youths in our most struggling neighborhoods to inspire them and to show them that anything is possible.”

He added, “We continue to try to bring opportunities to these kids to level the playing field and expand their minds far beyond their circumstances. I can’t thank Will Packer and the Academy enough for this amazing opportunity for exposure which will surely lead to expansion for so many of these kids and families.”

The 94th Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Titus O’Neil: WWE Global Ambassador

Although O’Neil isn’t wrestling for the company consistently, he has contributed greatly as the WWE Global Ambassador. His employers has allowed O’Neil to help with their charity programs like Be A Star. However, he also continues work on his own charities and help his community in Tampa, Bay, Florida.

On Jul. 17, 2020, he was a named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. While he wasn’t the winner, the WWE honored him with the Warrior Award at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

O’Neil continues to expand his legacy outside of wrestling for WWE. While his in-ring career may be over, he has accomplished great things as the company’s Global Ambassador.