William Regal Files Trademark For His WWE And WCW Names

Former WWE NXT general manager William Regal has filed for a couple of interesting trademarks including his ring name “William Regal” and “Lord Steven Regal.”

Both the trademarks have been filed for various merchandising usage as well as ‘performances by a professional wrestler.’

Steven Regal is the name he used before his WWE signing. The wrestling veteran was known by the moniker during his time with World Championship Wrestling as well.

Apart from the trademark filing, the former Intercontinental champion has also opened a Pro Wrestling Tees store. His official PWT page describes the former WWE star as a ‘Gentleman Villain.’

Look at me. I’m all hip and stuff, I’ve got a page on @PWTees. Thank you to all the staff who made this possible in a very short time. https://t.co/6noSEOMAHe — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 8, 2022

William Regal was released from his WWE contract in January this year. This ended his 22-year long stint with the company. He donned many hats during his tenure with the promotion.

After retiring from in-ring action, he started recruiting and training wrestlers in NXT. The former champion also acted as an on-screen general manager for the brand.

The new trademarks are proof that Regal is getting ready for life after WWE. He has been offered a role at Impact wrestling but Regal has not taken up the proposal yet.

There is no news on how WWE is reacting to the trademark filing or if the company is planning to file an objection to it.