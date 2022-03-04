Friday, March 4, 2022
AEW Reaches $1 Million Gate For Double Or Nothing Off First Day Ticket Sales

By Andrew Ravens
AEW is off to a good start for its Double or Nothing pay-per-view event thanks to first-day ticket sales. 

The promotion will hold the show on Sunday, May 29th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for it went on sale today and the promotion reached its first-ever $1 million gate. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter Friday by writing. 

“It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage Live TONIGHT on @TNTdrama on the Road to Revolution this Sunday, and tonight we’re celebrating a milestone because today #DoubleOrNothing 1st day sales just gave us our 1st EVER $1 Million gate! Let’s celebrate tonight @ Rampage!”

WrestleTix noted that AEW has set up the venue for 14,000 seats. The entire lower bowl is sold out, which helped the promotion get to the $1 million gate as those are the most expensive seats. 

The Dynamite and Rampage shows leading up to the pay-per-view will take place in the city at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, formerly known as the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

AEW presents its next pay-per-view event this Sunday with Revolution, which sold out the the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. 

