Austin Theory Wants To Face Legendary WWE Star

Austin Theory is being positioned as the next big star and he has already gotten to face many big names including The Beast Brock Lesnar himself.

Though there is one name that the protégé of Mr McMahon aspires to face in the future, that is the 16-time world champion John Cena.

Theory revealed this aspiration when asked about his dream opponents during an interview with WWE Deutschland. He claimed that he has been building himself for this match from the start:

“John Cena. Every time, John Cena, you know what, I, I feel personally that I just got to keep building myself and keep climbing that ladder and keep, you know, just impressing.

I felt like I kicked that off when I got drafted to Raw taking out Jeff Hardy.” said Austin Theory, “You know, dealing with Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, all these names.”

Apart from this, the former NXT star also talked about working with the boss. He recalled how he was very nervous the first time he found out about it.

Theory claimed that there is no bigger star in WWE than Mr McMahon and when it comes to Mt Rushmore of sports entertainment as a whole, he is the first person on the list. You can check out his interview below: