B-Fab Open To A WWE Return: “Business Is Business”

Despite the controversies surrounding her release from the promotion, B-Fab is open to a WWE return down the line because she believes business is business.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with The Angle Podcast. She discussed things such as learning about the release of Hit Row and more.

When asked about a potential return, B-Fab explained that she doesn’t have any ill-feeling. She would be open to going back because it would be a business decision:

“I would be open to going back. For me, business is business, it is what it is. There’s nothing you can do about big companies and the decisions that they make.

So there’s no reason to have any ill-feeling.” said B-Fab, “You always just have to operate and do your thing as a business as well. So, I would go back.”

The female star also mentioned how one of the reasons for her release was that the officials felt that her in-ring work wasn’t at the level of others.

She explained that she would have been willing to put more time and do extra training at the Performance Center. Though the former Hit Row member claimed that everything happens for a reason.

