Latest on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, “Dusty Would Be Beaming”

Cody Rhodes is reportedly signed with WWE and will face Seth Rollins in less than two weeks at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has been teasing Cody’s arrival on recent episodes of Raw. The American Nightmare could reappear on WWE television as soon as tonight’s Raw from Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins hasn’t been announced just yet, but we know when it will take place. Reddit user u/kerrmit125, a verified insider, has provided new information regarding WWE’s scheduling for the biggest 2-night event of the year.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania Sunday (“Night 2”).

It was also revealed that Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair is booked to open WrestleMania Saturday. The ‘main event’ of WrestleMania Saturday won’t be Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. In fact, it won’t be a match at all. Steve Austin‘s appearance on the KO Show is slated to close WrestleMania Saturday.

WrestleMania 38 takes place April 2nd & 3rd from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

‘Dusty Would be So Proud’

Cody Rhodes’ sister Teil says their late father Dusty Rhodes would be “beaming with pride” over what’s about to happen.

She shared a photo over the weekend of Dusty and Cody together. She wrote, “I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next.”

WrestleMania is jam-packed with special attractions, but Cody Rhodes’ triumphant return has the potential to steal the spotlight from Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, Jake Paul and Johnny Knoxville.