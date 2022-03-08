Eric Bischoff On If Tony Khan’s ROH Purchase Makes Sense

Tony Khan made the big announcement of purchasing ROH last week. Eric Bischoff thinks this acquisition makes sense for the AEW owner.

The former WCW president talked about this move from Khan in detail during the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He mentioned how a lot of AEW stars have extensive ROH history.

Discussing whether the purchase makes sense from a business standpoint, Bischoff explained that it does if the goal is to build an independent streaming platform:

“In the end of it, all the conversation about was it a good deal for Tony or not, I think it was a good deal, If Tony’s goal ultimately is to build, independent of Turner, is to build his own streaming platform?” asked Eric Bischoff, “Absolutely the acquisition of Ring of Honor makes sense.”

Though the former wrestling promoter noted that the deal will not make financial sense in the short term because ROH does not have a large fan following.

The AEW owner himself had also provided some update on the indie promotion’s future during the post Revolution media scrum. He had suggested that ROH will keep operating as a promotion. You can check out his comments here.

