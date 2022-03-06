Eric Bischoff Explains Why Adam Cole Shouldn’t Win AEW Title Right Now

Adam Cole will be challenging Hangman Page for the AEW world championship during the upcoming Revolution PPV. While a lot of fans would like to see the former Undisputed Era leader win the belt, Eric Bischoff believes it’s not the right time to put the title on the former NXT star.

Bischoff talked about this during the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He explained that the audience will turn on Cole if he becomes a champion right now:

“Even though you have a percentage of the audience that’s going ‘yay Adam,’ two months from now, they’ll be going ‘give us somebody else.’ That’s the appetite of the hardcore audience. If I’m him, I don’t want that title right now.”

Eric Bischoff On if Size Is As Important In Today’s Wrestling

Eric Bischoff claimed that Adam Cole should continue building himself. He should get to a point where a larger audience wants him to become the champion. The former WCW president also gave his thoughts on whether size is a factor in today’s wrestling:

“I don’t think size is as important today as it was. But it’s still a factor. You’re a larger-than-life character on television. That’s what makes wrestling work. I don’t mean necessarily just physically, but you have a presence on television that makes you unique and different, and therefore, in a way, aspirational for the viewer.”

Bischoff gave the example of Tom Cruise. He mentioned how Cruise is able to appear larger than he is with smart camera work, but it’s something you cannot do in wrestling because it’s live. He then said that AEW is having a hard time growing their business and reiterated that they need a larger-than-life star.

