Former WWE Star Praises Paige VanZant: “She’s Definitely Bad Ass”

One former WWE star believes there is untapped potential with Paige VanZant in the wrestling industry.

VanZant made several appearances on AEW TV before signing with the promotion. PVZ is known for her pro MMA career but she’s made the transition to bare-knuckle boxing. BKFC President David Feldman recently announced that VanZant will be back in action on July 9 in London.

Gangrel On Paige VanZant Wrestling

Making it big in the wrestling industry takes more than an athletic background. With that said, Gangrel took to the Fangin N Bangin podcast to express his belief that Paige VanZant could thrive in AEW (via Fightful).

“I’ve met her and had a couple of training sessions with her. She’s definitely bad ass. She has a lot of talent. She’s very coachable. She has a passion for it. AEW should be happy in the long run with what’s going to go on with her. I don’t know if they signed her for a year or what the deal was, but she definitely has a lot of potential, definitely has talent.

“She’ll come along pretty well and pretty fast. What she’s learned in two sessions, let’s say three hours to be generous with those sessions, those three hours, it’s taken me three months to teach some people with talent. Six months for others. The fact that she’s a professional athlete and a ballerina. Dancing With The Stars is no joke.

“You have to be super disciplined and learn routines, dances, footwork, and form. All that comes into play. She’s making my job easy. I appreciate that. Hopefully it continues to be easy, she goes on to do great things, and I can say, ‘Oh, I had a part in that’.”

Gangrel has been training PVZ ahead of her in-ring debut. VanZant has been feuding with Tay Conti. She had been involved in a storyline with Brandi Rhodes before Brandi and Cody Rhodes left AEW.