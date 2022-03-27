Gangrel On What’s Missing from Today’s Wrestling, MLW & More

Wrestling legend Gangrel spoke with SEScoops Ella Jay this week to promote his return to Major League Wrestling (MLW). The Attitude Era star competed on this week’s episode of MLW Fusion, which you can catch on YouTube.

We discussed a wide variety of topics, including his 30+ years in the business, what’s missing from wrestling today, his career coming full circle, his goals in MLW and much more.

Here’s our half-hour interview with Gangrel, with some highlights below:

His Goals in MLW

Gangrel was asked if he is interested in going after a championship or if he simply enjoys working with up-and-coming talent and showing fans that he can still go in the ring.

“Well as my records show in the past, I don’t think I’ve had too many championships in any major company. So that’s not really my number one goal but I do enjoy working with the young talent and most of that locker room I’ve crossed paths with in the ring at some time or another, throughout the early points in their career and stuff like that”.

He continued, “I’ve trained Jacob Fatu – he was one of my students so I trained him, and then I hear rumors Holidead’s coming to MLW, I’ve trained her. Plus I’ve probably wrestled Alexander Hammerstone thirty times, and many of the other guys in the locker room. I enjoy bringing a bit of the old school meeting the new school, and mixing it in the middle and seeing what we come up with.”

Old School vs. New School

Gangrel was asked how he would describe the old school style vs the new school style, and what happens when the two styles meet together.

“The key word is ‘moment’. There’s no wasted moments. There’s no wasted moves to build to great moments. They’re so talented and athletic, there’s so much athletic ability. Also with the luchadors and the international market that MLW is in right now, it’s insane. I’ve travelled the world, probably wrestled more in Europe than I have in the United States and when you start logging in matches, I’ve done eighteen years in Europe. So if you had them up against the full-time schedule in the States, it’s really close and I think Europe might outweigh it working seven days a week there twice a day sometimes.

So with that and then the time I spent in Puerto Rico and then in Calgary and whatnot, so many different styles and I love that MLW has that flavor and that little spark to it – that international flavor. No one match is the same. You watch it, and you can watch other companies and it’s like the same match after the same match but here, they’re all different and I’m really looking forward to adding my bit of ‘hot sauce’ to that ‘stew’.”

Why MLW is a Good Fit for Gangrel

Gangrel in MLW (2022)

Gangrel was also asked what made MLW a good fit for him. He said that he always drifted to MLW whenever he wanted to watch some wrestling while doing cardio, and that’s why he wanted to work in the promotion.

“It’s the flavor of it. It’s just that allure. I just sit down when I’m doing cardio, like a lot, when I watch wrestling. I can’t sit still. I don’t have enough time to sit down at home and watch wrestling. But when I do cardio, I always drift – out of all the companies that you can go find out there – WWE, the AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact – I always drift to MLW. I think it just has something about it, that flavor and something just draws me to it that I just really enjoy. I’ve enjoyed watching that out of all the other companies, now I’m gonna enjoy being a part of that company and hopefully I can add my own little bit of pizzazz and my own little spark to it and and make it a better way.”

His Career Coming Full Circle in Florida

Gangrel trained in Florida in the late ’80s and about 35 years later, it’s kind of a full circle moment for him as he’s training wrestlers in the same state that he trained in. Gangrel was asked what’s it like for him to have his career come full circle like that in Florida:

“Well, it’s home, Florida’s home. Born and raised, so full circle back around. When I was getting into wrestling, I didn’t have a lot of money and whatnot for tuitions and things that go along with the school. The people training me, I said [to them] ‘Listen, I can’t really afford this.’ and I was gonna pull out of it and everything. And they said ‘We’re gonna train you. Don’t worry about it. We’re gonna put you on the books as a trainer, just always give back to professional wrestling.’

“So I’ve just tried to stay true to my word and I’ve always tried to continue on in some type of training somewhere. Whether it was California with KnokX Pro which is a school I opened with Rikishi, or I had my own school for a while, GWA here [Florida]. Now I’m with CCW – Coastal Championship Wrestling and running their facility which is so crazy busy. I’m there Monday through Thursday. It’s crazy, and I’m doing private sessions. I’m doing one-on-one, training Paige VanZant now. Things are crazy so I’m like super super busy, but it’s an honor. I’m honored to be able to give back. It’s a blessing and I love pro wrestling so anytime I get to do what I love, anytime I get to lace a pair of boots up, climb through some ropes and get into that ring… It’s just a blessing and I’m honored. I might be nice and smiling now, but when I get in there, I’m gnarly and nasty. I’m even nastier as a trainer than I am as Gangrel the vampire.”

Today’s Generation of Wrestling Fans

Gangrel also touched on the differences in the wrestling community today compared to the old school days:

“Well, one is the size of the wrestlers has changed. But I don’t know, MLW got Killer Kross there now, Alexander Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, you got some pretty big guys walking around in MLW, some pretty gnarly dudes too. It’s still wrestling, the objective of it is to win a match. Pin somebody’s shoulders. As for the characters, for a lack of better words, heel and babyface – a good guy or a bad guy. Well now it’s more like, the fans kinda cheer for who they want. The MLW though, I feel that’s another thing that I’m drawn to. There is a clear villain. There’s a clear white hat and black hat. Pick a side and ride it out. I like that a lot about MLW. But with a lot of wrestling, in the sense that’s changed. It’s just like everybody goes out there and does a million moves. There’s a lot of wasted movements and stuff like that. So that’s changed, but it’s still pro wrestling. You’re still trying to pin somebody, get your hand raised for the victory and all that.”

What’s Missing from Wrestling Today

Modern pro wrestling is very different than the pro wrestling of past eras. According to Gangrel, the number one thing missing from wrestling is..

“Magic. Everybody knows the tricks now. Magic made a difference. Everybody wants to believe in something. I think a wrestler’s believability. I believe that Killer Kross could kill somebody, you know? Alexander Hammerstone. I believe that he could pick anybody up and give him the pendulum. Jacob Fatu, I believe is a savage. I trained him so I know he’s a savage. I know if you get on his bad side, it can go all all kinds of sideways. This magic, the mystique, the mystery of a pro wrestler is what I think is missing.”

Gangrel added that MLW is touching base on that and trying to dial that back in, but he thinks the allure is missing from professional wrestling overall. He also thinks the advent of the internet and social media has contributed significantly to this.

“With the internet and social media you can’t really pull the wool over anybody’s eyes. It’s super hard. But one person can make you believe that they’re one bad mofo. That one person can make you believe in him and if next to you a guy across the ring makes you believe, it can be a chain reaction. Slowly, you can at least get people to believe in you and your character, even if they think they know what’s gonna happen and they can research it and go get spoiler alerts. But you can make them believe in you and that’s still magic.”

Freedom of Speech in Wrestling

Conversely, Gangrel wished there was more freedom of speech present in the wrestling business when he started out:

“More freedom of speech. When I broke in, it was more like ‘ears open mouth shut’. Whereas in this generation, they have a lot more input in things. They’re not afraid to put their thoughts out there and personal things in their characters. Back then it was just ‘Shut up kid or we’re gonna break your legs,’ and you’re gone tomorrow. I hate to say it, but it was the ‘Hey brother’ system. Now it’s more open to things and wrestling just in a general is a wide open area now. You can take advantage of more things. It was just all like, black and white back then. I believe in the good guy and a bad guy, a heel and a face. I truly believe in the whole good guy-bad guy thing but I think there was still a whole spectrum of characters missing with people’s individualities and the freedoms to be who they are.”

The Importance of Creative Freedom

Gangrel also talked about how creative freedom is so important, especially when you’re playing a character like Gangrel that needs its own unique style in the ring.

“I was terrified to do the vampire thing. Luna [Vachon] kept telling me ‘That was always okay, you can do it!’ I was like ‘Oh no way!’ Because I broke in ’87, there were no vampires running around with fangs and stuff in the ring. They’d be like ‘Beach up. What’s wrong with you kid? You on drugs? I told you not to take that acid or whatever it is you’re taking.’

“But I did it slowly and then the times just kept changing. I came in during the late ’80s and ’90s and then things evolved and it is where it is today. Now they don’t think twice about it. They go, ‘Yeah, a vampire. At least it doesn’t sparkle’ [referring to the Twilight series].”

How He Keeps up with Wrestling

Gangrel was asked how he manages to stay informed on professional wrestling programming and news with his hectic schedule, to be able to cover it on his podcast Fangin n Bangin.

“Don’t tell anybody, but I just listen to the dirtsheets,” Gangrel said jokingly. “I try to watch it, but it’s very hard. I get so lost, there’s just so much to keep track of in current wrestling. I need to stay current and it’s tough.”

Gangrel explained that he has to keep up to date with current programming to know what his students’ mindframes are. “As far as the results go, I look at it on certain sites and read the results. If something piques my interest then I go watch it. For the most part, I watch a lot of wrestling when I’m doing cardio.”

MLW’s two next shows are scheduled for WrestleMania weekend, at Gilley’s in Dallas, TX. If you’re in town, visit MLWTix.com for ticket information.