Keith Lee Address Reports of Him Having “Attitude Issues”

Keith Lee is one of the newest members of the AEW roster. He debuted on the February 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, just a few days after his WWE non-compete clause ran out. He was able to defeat Isiah Kassidy, in a meme-worthy match, to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Prior to his debut, Keith was released from WWE as a part of the November 4, 2020 releases. After his release, a report by Wade Keller of PWTorch stated that the former Bearcat “had, in general, attitude issues or, as one wrestler told me tonight, perceived attitude issues.”

Keith Lee Responds To Reports

In the lead up to AEW Revolution, Lee was asked by Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about the “perceived attitude issues” report from his time in WWE.

Keith said, “At the end of the day, man, I’m very much like these old school guys like I really don’t pay attention to the internet like that, and half the time I don’t really pay attention to the apps. Like I may post a thing and someone who helps me with my account may post a thing that’s trying to be positive for other people or promote what I do here in AEW, especially now. I feel like this. If there’s no truth to it then why should I give it any credence? This is going to sound arrogant and I don’t really care. At the end of the day it is beneath me and I treat it as such.”

Face of the Revolution

Keith is going to be taking on Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, and one more opponent in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution this Sunday. The winner receives a match with the TNT Champion, and the brass ring.

AEW Revolution Matches