Keith Lee Reveals Advice From The Undertaker

With a three-decade long career in professional wrestling, The Undertaker is one of most successful pro wrestlers of all time. His advice is very useful for any talent including Keith Lee.

The limitless one recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted. He talked about things such as receiving a big pop during his AEW debut and more.

Speaking of The Dead Man, Lee revealed something The Undertaker told him a long time ago that has been instrumental to his career:

“He told me, years, and years, and years ago. ‘In this life, whatever it is I choose to do, I need to make sure that it means something. Don’t do anything for nothing, always make it mean something.’

“That is something that I have applied, especially wrestling in the indies.” said Keith Lee, “Any match that I’ve had, I’ve tried to make it sure that match meant something special.”

The AEW star also detailed another interaction he had with one of the most legendary pro wrestling names in Jim Ross. Lee revealed that Ross pulled him aside after his third failed tryout with WWE.

According to him, JR told him that he believed him to be a ‘million-dollar talent’ despite the rejection. It was something he appreciated very much coming from the Attitude Era star.

