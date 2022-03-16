Killer Kross To Make NJPW Debut Next Month

Killer Kross is slated to make his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut in less than a month as the promotion released a new vignette to hype his arrival.

The former WWE star will be working for the company on April 1st at Lonestar Shootout in Dallas, Texas. Kross issued a match challenge in the video and brought up Minoru Suzuki’s name so that could be a future match made.

While with WWE, he was pushed as a top star in NXT and became a two-time NXT Champion. Alongside real-life fiance and on-screen partner Scarlett Bordeaux, they immediately got over with their entrance.

However, while on the main roster, he treaded water due to booking. The company repackaged him a few different times including wearing a helmet during his entrance. WWE had been planning to repackage him again before he was let go last November.

Kross has competed for Warrior Wrestling, MLW, WrestlePro and Future Stars of Wrestling since becoming a free agent. Here’s the current lineup for Lonestar Shootout: