Paul Wight Confirms Captain Insano Is Coming To AEW Soon

When Paul Wight signed with AEW in 2021, people expected a lot of things. None of the fans, however, would have expected to see the former world champion busting out one of the craziest personas of his career – Captain Insano.

Though according to Wight, that’s exactly what we will be seeing very soon.

The man formerly known as the Big Show revealed this news during an interview on The Rob Brown Show. He confirmed that Tony Khan has secured the rights to the character from The Waterboy movie. They have already started working on creative plans for the gimmick:

“I’ve been lucky enough for being able to keep a job for a long time because I’ve been versatile. I think it’s a jack of all trades master of none. So the versatility has kept me around for a long time but Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that him and I put together. We’ve actually secured the rights to Captain Insano. So we are gonna break out Captain Insano [pretty soon]. [He] will be coming out in the next couple [of] months.”

Captain Insano Will Be Running Wild

The AEW star also joked (?) that he will be taking inspiration from Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea for the character:

“So that’s why I’ve kind of toned down a little bit on the in-ring performing as well. We’re kind of let that settling and just doing the commentary. I’m getting wardrobe put together now for the outfits. Max Dunbar who’s incredible comic book design guy helped draw the outfit up for Captain Insano. We’re getting that made now and before you know it Captain Insano is gonna be running wild in AEW dude.

So, you know, and I’m probably gonna rip poor Terry off but hopefully, he discovered me. Hopefully he’ll give me a pass as long as I don’t drop too many copyrighted phrases, I think I’ll be okay with it.”

