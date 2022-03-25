Paul Wight On If He Prefers Being Heel Or Face

Paul Wight has been active in the sports entertainment business for almost three decades. In this time he has portrayed many different characters and competed for the three major wrestling companies of his time, namely WCW, WWE, and now AEW. Over the years, Wight has gotten to portray both heel and babyface characters multiple times, but which one does the heavyweight star prefer?

The former world champion was asked this question during his appearance on The Rob Brown Show. Replying to it, he claimed that he loves both. Though he later explained how being the bad guy suits his presence and size more:

“It’s funny, I love all of those. I think what suits my presence and size is when I’m [the] bad guy, when I’m a heel in our business. It’s an easier story to tell because we’ve all seen David and Goliath. We all understand it’s not the size of the dog in a fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. And all that other motivational stuff that sinks in with us on a deep psychological level,” explained Paul Wight, “People understand overcoming big obstacles, whether it’s hurdles in our life and even through evolution, we’ve had to evolve and overcome hurdles.

So seeing a physical representation of that in the ring, portraying a character that is not necessarily popular. It’s a much easier pendulum to swing as a talent. It’s a little harder to get sympathy. It’s a little harder as a performer, to create a story in which you’re vulnerable. Or a smaller guy can get you in a vulnerable position physically. So it’s a harder story to tell. I think, personally, I like doing the more interactive fun stuff, where the energy is high.”

