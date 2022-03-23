Powerhouse Hobbs Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

All Elite Wrestling’s Team Taz tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs shows off his insane new gains in a recent Twitter post.

Hobbs has had an incredible professional wrestling journey, in which he has achieved numerous accolades. In his career that started in 2009, he has won championships in multiple promotions.

For example, he won the All Pro Wrestling Internet and Tag Team Championships 3 times. And in 2012 he won the Gold Rush Pro Wrestling Dynamite Division Championship under the name Will Rood.

Additionally, Hobbs was the Pro Championship Wrestling and United Wrestling Network Tag Team Champion.

His AEW journey began in 2020 as Will Hobbs. That year in July he lost his debut match to Orange Cassidy on an episode of AEW Dark.

He continues to improve in his wrestling game and delivers entertaining performances in the ring. And although he was already sporting an intimidating physique, he now struts the figure of an established bodybuilder.

Over the past 18 months, Hobbs entered beast mode and has completely transformed his body. The new version of the Powerhouse has already gotten praise from fans on Twitter.

Undoubtedly, it took a lot of focus and discipline to achieve such an incredible transformation. And surely those new muscles will help eliminate future opponents.

Check out Powerhouse Hobbs’s before and after photos below.