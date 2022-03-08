Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Win WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) are back on top in the tag team division as they are once again the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. They worked a triple threat match against Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw.

At one point, Gable went for a moonsault off the top rope and Orton hit an RKO. The finish saw Rollins hit the Buckle Bomb to Gable then Owens hit a Stunner and Rollins capped it off with the Curbstomp. Riddle pushed Rollins out of the ring and pinned Gable for the win.

Following the match, they cut a promo. Orton said that he has never had this much fun in his career and he would not want to do it with anyone else, but his friend, Riddle. He ended the promo by saying that they’re going to WrestleMania.

Orton and Riddle first won the titles at SummerSlam last August by beating AJ Styles and Omos. They dropped the straps to Otis and Gable on the January 10th edition of Raw. RK-Bro’s reign lasted for over 140 days.

It’s unclear who Riddle and Orton will be defending the Raw Tag Team Titles against at WrestleMania 38 next month in Dallas, Texas.