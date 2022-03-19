Rhino Hopes He Can Get Five More Years In the Ring Full-Time

Rhino, the former WWE star currently performing on Impact Wrestling has plans to wrestle for at least another 5 years before finally hanging up his boots and transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role as a producer.

Rhino is enjoying his time in Impact Wrestling after having a long-lasting career in the ring. He is celebrating 27 years in pro wrestling and discussed his longevity in the industry while appearing on the podcast The Angle. He also discussed how long he expects to see himself competing full-time in the ring and what his plans are afterwards.

Rhino said he isn’t planning to return anytime soon and he has a lot of time left in the business. When asked who he would like to face before his eventual retirement, Rhino named Kevin Owens.

Speaking on the podcast, Rhino said, “I would really like to… I don’t know why Kevin Owens‘ name just popped in my head. Probably because I am here in Philly, and I am talking to you from Philly.

“I’m at that point where I’m starting to, you know, [be] less in the ring and more behind the scenes in phase and that’s one of the beauties I love about Impact. One of the many beauties is that I can start producing. So, and then hopefully I can get, God willing, five more years out of in the ring full time. I would definitely like to do one of my last shows at the arena. Hopefully, I have the ability to be the one to choose whether to walk away,” Rhino said.

Rhino has had a long career in wrestling, starting from ECW. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and the ECW Television Championship, being the last champion to hold both titles. He would then go on to work for the WWE and was involved in The Invasion storyline. He stayed with the company until 2005 and then worked with TNA and won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhino would return to WWE in 2015 and worked in NXT as a veteran. He would then be promoted to the main roster and on his time in SmackDown, he would become the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Heath Slater. He left WWE again in 2019 and has been working in Impact Wrestling since then.