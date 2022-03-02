Scott Hall Hospitalized After Falling, Suffers Broken Hip

Scott Hall has been hospitalized. This is according to Jerry Jarrett via PWinsider.com, who shared the news on his Facebook page. Hall fell and broke his hip and is currently in the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been announced for WrestleCon on WrestleMania weekend in Dallas next month. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether this injury will force a change to that scheduled appearance.

Hall found success in the AWA and other promotions before going to WWE where he made a name for himself under his Razor Ramon gimmick. He later changed the business alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan when they formed the nWo in WCW.

His last notable run came in 2010 as a member of the TNA roster where he had a short-lived reunion with Nash and X-Pac as The Band.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame for the first time in 2014 and then part of the nWo-headlined 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony.

We wish him a speedy recovery.