Scott Hall On Life Support Following Heart Attacks, Surgery Complications (Report)

Wrestling legend Scott Hall is on life support following complications from hip replacement surgery.

The WWE and WCW legend underwent surgery last week but had serious complications following the surgery according to Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch. This resulted in a blood clot which got loose. Hall reportedly had three heart attacks last night.

According to the report from the Torch, Hall is currently hospitalized at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Scott Hall first started making waves as a member of the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in the 1980s. He captured the AWA Tag Team Titles alongside friend Curt Hennig (the future Mr. Perfect) before departing the territory.

After some brief time with WCW, Hall turned up in the WWE where he achieved global superstardom as Razor Ramon. He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on four occasions, including the most memorable bout of his career – a ladder match for the title against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X in Madison Square Garden. They had another ladder match the following year at SummerSlam that also earned rave reviews.

Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) defeats Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X.

Hall departed the WWE for WCW in 1996 alongside his friend Kevin Nash. Originally referred to as The Outsiders, they helped spearhead a wrestling boom period alongside Hulk Hogan as founding members of the nWo. Hall won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship twice and the WCW Tag Team Championships six times.

After the collapse of WCW, Hall briefly returned to the WWE in 2002 where he wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania X-8 in Toronto. He also spent some time in the twilight of his career with Impact Wrestling, among various others.

Hall was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame on two different occasions. First, as Razor Ramon in 2014, and later as a member of the nWo in 2020. He is a featured character in WWE’s new WWE 2K22 video game that released last week.

