Scott Hall Has Passed Away At Age 63

Scott Hall, also known as “Razor Ramon”, has passed away at age 63. WWE announced that Hall unfortunately passed away on March 14.

Hall was recently hospitalized because of a broken hip. Hall underwent hip surgery. On Sunday, it was reported that The Bad Guy had been put on life support. He suffered three heart attacks after complications with the surgery due to a blood clot getting loose.

On Monday afternoon, Ramon was taken off of life support.

WWE opened the March 14 edition of RAW with a graphic honoring Hall and announcing his passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans.

Scott Hall’s Legendary Career

Ramon is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was first inducted as Razor Ramon in 2014, and again in 2020 as a part of the nWo. Hall is a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a two-time WCW United States Champion, and six-time WCW Tag Team Champion.

He debuted in 1984 and last wrestled in 2016 for F1RST Wrestling.

Fans can play as two versions of Hall in WWE 2K22. He is available as Scott Hall in the nWo 4-Life Edition and as Razor Ramon.

We at SEScoops would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Scott Hall during this difficult time.