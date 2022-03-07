“Swerve” Shane Strickland Officially Signs With AEW

“Swerve” Shane Strickland is All Elite as the former WWE star made AEW debut at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event when Tony Schavione revealed a special free agent signing. Strickland came out and said that he could talk about everyone he will get to wrestle and all the titles he plans to win, but he just wanted the fans to acknowledge whose house it is now.

This was expected as it was first reported by Fightful that Swerve had signed with AEW and could be making his promotional debut as soon as this show. He was spotted at the AEW concert on Saturday.

While in WWE NXT, Strickland held the Cruiserweight Title once and formed the Hit Row group alongside B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashantee Thee Adonis. They were later called up to the main roster and placed on SmackDown, but Vince McMahon didn’t do much with them before he let them go last November.

When Strickland was first let go by WWE, it was reported there were multiple companies, including major ones such as AEW, who had shown interest in bringing him in. Since his release from WWE, Strickland had been booked for dates in GCW and numerous high-level independent companies, including NJPW.