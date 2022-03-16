William Regal Recalls Being Given Just 24 Hours To Live

William Regal is as healthy as he’s ever been but there was a time when things were touch and go.

Regal is known for being one of the smartest minds in the wrestling industry. He played a crucial role backstage during his time on the NXT brand. He knew a thing or two about mixing it up inside the ring as well, often putting on technical masterclasses.

Today, Regal can be seen on AEW TV but in an alternate universe, he is no longer with us.

William Regal’s Dire Health Scare

Serving as a guest on Talk Is Jericho, William Regal reflected on the time doctors told him he would soon pass away (h/t Wrestling Headlines).

“Once I was released – I went home two weeks before Christmas. The reason being, which we might get to, the last time my family were all together was 2018 for Christmas, and I was in hospital for eight weeks. I was given at one point 24 hours to live, I had sepsis in my leg, they were gonna cut my leg off. This is January 4, 2019. So I insisted on going home for Christmas, because you know I’ve been through a lot. I had a hell of year 2018… sorry, it’s a bit, like, I usually just tell people, but now I’m sat with you and I’m comfortable, things hit you a little bit…”

Regal said eventually, doctors discovered that he had a sack around his heart that “completely calcified.” Regal expressed gratitude to WWE for getting him a doctor who could perform a pericardiectomy.

The former WWE and WCW star then began to experience fluid constantly leaking out of his legs. Regal was facing amputation before receiving an injection to save one of his legs.

Fortunately, Regal’s past health issues are behind him and he’s moving forward. He now manages the team of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. He’ll also have a backstage role with AEW on top of his onscreen presence.