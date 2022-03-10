William Regal Apologizes For His Promo Running Long on AEW Dynamite

William Regal is apologizing to his new co-workers after his promo on AEW Dynamite ran a bit longer than expected.

Regal made his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday night. He managed Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in their first match as a tag team. The duo defeated The WorkHorsemen, JD Drake & Anthony Henry.

After the match, Tony Schiavone hosted an in-ring promo segment, which saw Regal addressing Schiavone, Danielson and Moxley, individually. Regal profoundly thanked Schiavone for taking him under his wing roughly three decades ago in WCW. He raved about Bryan Danielson being the perfect professional wrestler and Moxley’s unmatched determination to win. Regal put every tag team in AEW on notice.

The segment went longer than scheduled, which apparently created some timing issues for what followed. On Thursday afternoon, Regal issued the following statement on social media.

“This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected.”

He added, “I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

Watch William Regal’s emotional message from AEW Dynamite: