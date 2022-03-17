William Regal Reveals Injury Has Caused Him To Lose 40% Vision In Left Eye

William Regal has had one hardcore wrestling career. It’s reflected on the various injuries the wrestling veteran had to deal with and is still dealing with to this day.

The former NXT General Manager opened up about his various health issues on Talk Is Jericho. This included the one time when he was told he had only 24 hours left to live.

Regal also revealed another issue that he is still dealing with to this day. He recalled how he fell down an escalator during a tour to Costa Rica and shattered his eye socket:

“I was in hospital for a week in Costa Rica. And I shattered my eye socket, had three weeks of amnesia, and lost 40% vision in my left eye, which I still haven’t got. Everything is grey, I can see, but it’s all grey.

Head injury, finally they got me back home,” said William Regal, “and I was doing some pretty mental things, unfortunately, my wife had to go through.”

The wrestling legend mentioned how he was lucky that Ryan Katz found him and got help. He doesn’t remember the immediate aftermath of the injury because of amnesia.

Apart from this, Regal discussed his relationship with Bryan Danielson. He detailed his emotional last match with Danielson. You can check out his comments here.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes