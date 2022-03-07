William Regal Makes AEW Debut At Revolution

William Regal is All Elite!

Regal came out after the Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley match at Revolution. The finish saw Danielson have him in a triangle choke and Moxley rolled over him as he passed out for the pinfall with Moxley coming out victorious. After they brawled until William Regal came out to stop them. He slapped Moxley to calm him down then did the same to Danielson. Regal told them to shake hands and they did.

The storyline was that Danielson wanted to be tag team partners, but Moxley said he would only team with someone he has wrestled so they booked the match.

An important figure for both of these men, @RealKingRegal is here at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/mhjAfPn2Hp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

After working around the world and in WCW, Regal went to WWE in 2000 where as an in-ring performer, he became a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time Hardcore Champion, a four-time European Champion, a four-time World Tag Team Champion, and the 2008 King of the Ring winner.

He would later transition into the on-screen role of the General Manager of NXT that lasted from 2014through 2021. Regal also worked behind the scenes in NXT and as an independent scene scout. Regal was among the latest names to be released by the company in January that swept through the NXT brand.