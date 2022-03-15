WWE Files Motion To Dismiss MLW Lawsuit Against Them

WWE has taken the first step to dismiss a lawsuit against them by MLW. Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit this past January where they alleged attempts to monopolize the wrestling market and undermine the competition.

The center of the case is regarding a potential partnership with streaming service Tubi as MLW accused WWE of not wanting Tubi, owned by FOX, to work with a rival promotion and that the company put a stop to the deal before it could be completed.

WWE’s attorney Jerry McDevitt has publicly stated that MLW shouldn’t be suing WWE, but rather Tubi for breaking the deal. WWE was served with it on January 14th. MLW was granted a motion to seal their financial information.

WWE has filed a motion to dismiss the case as they argued that LLW failed to please “a facially sustainable relevant market, monopoly power or anticompetitive conduct, or antitrust injury.”

They also argued, “MLW’s claim for intentional interference with contractual relations is unsupported by factual allegations, and what allegations MW pleads are entirely implausible.”

Finally, WWE argued the case should be thrown out as neither company is a resident in California, which is where the lawsuit is filed.