WWE Releases Tribute Video For Scott Hall

The wrestling world lost one of the most influential people in the business as Scott Hall, also known as “Razor Ramon”, unfortunately passed away on March 14.

Hall was hospitalized this month after he broke his hip from a fall. He underwent hip replacement surgery and a blood clot was dislodged, which led to him suffering three heart attacks. He was then put on life support. On Monday afternoon, he was taken off life support and WWE announced his passing later that day.

The company shared a touching tribute video on Monday Night Raw dedicated to the “Bad Guy.”

“The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend,” a post shared on WWE’s Twitter account reads.

“The WWE family is saddened by the passing of Scott Hall, the man who proved it’s good to be the ‘Bad Guy,'” the video starts with the narration.

The video highlights the quick impact that Razor Ramon made upon his debut in the WWE in 1992. Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan recount how Hall made it cool to be the bad guy with his Razor Ramon persona.

The video also touches on his legacy as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions, and how he helped revolutionize sports entertainment with his stint with the nWo. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Sean Waltman recall that Hall was the pioneer in bringing something to sports entertainment that felt special and real.

The video aptly concludes with part of Razor Ramon’s Induction speech at the 2014 Hall of Fame: “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” Ramon will always be one of the coolest guys to ever step in the ring, and his sheer swagger will continue to inspire many to be the cool bad guys.