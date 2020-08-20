AEW Announces Fans Can Attend Live Events At Limited Capacity Starting Aug. 27

AEW has announced the return of live events with fans in attendance.

Starting with the August 27th edition of Dynamite, AEW live events will be open to limited, physically distanced fans in compliance with state and local regulations, as well as CDC guidelines.

- Advertisement -

Tickets will be sold for shows at Daily’s Place Amphitheater and will accommodate 10-15% capacity. For the first ticketed show on Thursday, August 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted. From there, as long as things go smoothly and safety guidelines are followed, they will increase the weekly capacity to 15%.

This special Thursday edition of AEW Dynamite is part of a revised schedule this month. Several episodes of Dynamite on TNT have been preempted due to the NBA playoffs.

AEW Taking Precautions

“Guests will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, and to physically distance from any person who is not a member of their pod. Guests will also be asked not to attend the day of the show if they have COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19 or have had close contact exposure to someone who they know has COVID-19 or symptoms. In addition, all guests will have their temperature scanned prior to entry.

An increased number of hand sanitizing stations will be available, and floor markings will also be used to assist with physical distancing. Industrial fans were also added this past year to further improve air circulation at the open-air venue.”

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan commented on this development:

“We’ve missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we’ve heard from them, they’ve missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person.”

“Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation,” Khan added. “The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority. Our leadership team and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. We can’t wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history.”

The following is a look at the seating chart AEW will be using for these limited capacity shows at Daily’s Place: