Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale Announced For AEW Winter is Coming

Next week is the special Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW is advertising the show as the biggest Dynamite in history. We know the main event will see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against Kenny Omega. A second match has now been confirmed: the second annual AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. The participants include:

MJF

Wardlow

Miro

Kip Sabian

Orange Cassidy

Matt Hardy

“Hangman” Adam Page

Sammy Guevara

Private Party

Matt Sydal

Alex Reynolds

John Silver

Scorpio Sky

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

- Advertisement -

Last year, the final two participants of the inaugural Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale were MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page. They met the following week on Dynamite, with MJF capturing the win and procuring the coveted 45-karat Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF will defend his prize in this year’s Diamond Battle Royale, so he will be forced to surrender the ring to this year’s winner if it’s not him.

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming takes place next Wednesday, December 2nd on TNT.