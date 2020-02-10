AEW Dynamite Headed To Boston, MA & Philadelphia, PA In April

More locations for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite have been announced.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) announced on Monday via Twitter that the promotion would be holding a TV event on TNT in Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on April 15. They also will hold a show on April 22 in Philadelphia, PA at The Liacouras Center.

For fans who plan on attending, tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 11 am CST / Noon Eastern at AEWTix.com.

#AEWDynamite returns to BOSTON!

Wednesday, April 15th@AgganisArena

Tickets start at $30 & go on sale Friday, Feb 14th at Noon EST



Visit https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p for all event listings & ticket details. pic.twitter.com/xphN7hGgPG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 10, 2020

#AEWDynamite returns to Philadelphia!

Wednesday, April 22nd@LiacourasCenter

Tickets start at $25 & go on sale Friday, Feb 14th at Noon EST



Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for all event listings & ticket details. pic.twitter.com/J8bSSfnjjN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite Schedule

Starting next week, it’s expected that All Elite Wrestling will begin announcing venues for the month of May. The following is an updated look at the AEW Dynamite touring schedule through the end of April 2020:

February 12: Austin, TX

February 19: Atlanta, GA

February 26: Kansas City, MO

March 4: Denver, CO

March 11: Salt Lake City, UT

March 18: Rochester, NY

March 25: Newark, NJ

April 1: Milwaukee, WI

April 8: St. Louis, MO

April 15: Boston, MA

April 22: Philadelphia, PA

Last month, it was announced that AEW Dynamite has been extended through 2023 by the media company to remain on the air every week on TNT.

The promotion returns to pay-per-view on February 29th with its Revolution show headlined by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley.

